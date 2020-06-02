Aiken City Council is joining with other local leaders to hold a press conference at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center.
According to news release issued Tuesday, recent events in Brunswick, Georgia; Louisville, Kentucky; and Minneapolis, Minnesota, that resulted in the deaths of African Americans Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd “have brought to the forefront concerns of community issues of inequality and injustice requiring examination everywhere, including Aiken”
The purpose of the press conference is to address the concerns related to those incidents and provide “a shared response to them,” the release stated.
In addition, according to the release, “dialogue and understanding should be the intention of Aiken residents. We thrive as a community when we value our relationships with each other regardless of color and social status.”
City Council and other members of the City of Aiken’s leadership team “are ready to work with our community partners to peacefully address the systemic racism and injustice that has (plagued) and continues to plague our country,” the release concluded.
Speakers during the press conference are scheduled to include Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon and Concerned Ministers Fellowship President Paul Bush, a former chair of the Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce.
The Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center is at 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W.