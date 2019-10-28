Local law enforcement agencies are preparing for Halloween night this Thursday and encourage trick-or-treaters to do the same.
Both the Aiken County Sheriff's Office and the Aiken Department of Public Safety will be on patrol throughout Halloween night.
Lt. Jake Mahoney said the public safety department will have an increased presence in areas where trick-or-treating traffic is usually high.
Areas include the Gatewood subdivision area, the Riverbluff area and Crosland Park.
Both Mahoney and Capt. Eric Abdullah, with the sheriff's office, encourage parents to supervise their children and encourage costumes that are bright and reflective.
"I know that's hard to do when they're dressed up as a vampire, but you need to consider, 'Will my children be visible as they are walking from house to house?'" Mahoney said. "That's very important."
Mahoney stressed that a parent's involvement is the key to a safe Halloween.
Parents should not only look after their children while trick-or-treating door to door but should also inspect candy that's received.
"Although tampering is rare, adults should closely examine all treats and throw away any spoiled, unwrapped or suspicious items," Mahoney said.
Both public safety and the sheriff's office expect there to be high traffic and a high amount of pedestrians walking near roadways.
Mahoney advises drivers to plan accordingly and reduce speeds while driving on Halloween night.
Trick-or-treaters should be aware that drivers may not see them while walking near roadways.
Mahoney encourages trick-or-treaters to stay on well-lit streets and to use sidewalks if they are available.
Abdullah urges parents to research areas before going trick-or-treating.
The sex offender registry can be viewed by visiting http://aiken.scor.sled.sc.gov/ConditionsOfUse.aspx.
All sex offenders in South Carolina are required to stay inside with their outside lights off and not give out candy on Halloween night from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to an article by the Associated Press.
All sex offenders on active probation in Aiken County are required by the South Carolina Department of Probation and Parole to go to a central location to be supervised on Halloween, Abdullah said.
Trick-or-treaters are reminded to not enter a stranger's home or vehicle while out on Halloween.
Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity is asked to contact police immediately.