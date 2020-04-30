The Aiken Land Conservancy has a new executive director who has held leadership positions with other similar organizations.
“I have always loved and admired the unique quality of life embraced by Aiken and surrounding areas, and I am honored to serve ALC in a way that helps preserve and protect Aiken’s natural treasures,” said Sally Walker in a recent news release. “As a bit of background, I served as executive director of land trusts both in New York and North Carolina.”
Walker also was on the Steering Committee of the North Carolina Land Trust Council and the Blue Ridge Forever coalition, which engages the public and raises money to protect land and water resources in the Southern Blue Ridge region.
During her seven-year tenure as the executive director of the Pacolet Area Conservancy in Tryon, North Carolina, “I was able to lead a small team to unprecedented watershed conservation measures, increasing permanently protected lands from 1,500 to 8,000 acres,” Walker said.
In addition, she was the executive director of the Paso Fino Horse Association in Lexington, Kentucky, for four years and the first field director of the Virginia Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association.
“I have represented nonprofit organizations locally, regionally and nationally among such groups as the Land Trust Alliance, The Nature Conservancy, Trust for Public Land, Family Nature Summits, United States Equestrian Federation, American Horse Council, Southeastern Equestrian Summit, and more,” she said.
The purpose of the Aiken Land Conservancy is to preserve open, undeveloped land in Aiken County and other locations nearby.
Founded in 1991, the Land Conservancy formerly was known as the Aiken County Open Land Trust.
“We in the Aiken community and surrounding areas are fortunate to breathe clean air, drink good water, walk outdoors to the tune of birdsong and live in a community that values diverse lifestyles,” Walker said.
For more information about the Land Conservancy, call 855-252-5263, send an email to mail@ConserveAiken.org or visit conserveaiken.org.