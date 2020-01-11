Practitioners of Buddhism, Christianity, Islam, Judaism and other world religions were an “open book” about their faith's beliefs and traditions Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library.
During the first Human Library, “readers” interested in learning about a variety of different faiths could check out a “human book” and move to the reading room for a 15-minute, candid, one-on-one conversation. Aiken Interfaith Partners with the Aiken County Public Library sponsored the conversations as part of Interfaith Harmony Month.
“It's a wonderful, wonderful opportunity for the public to come out and have access and ask questions about the faiths represented here today,” said Victoria Ugur Clare, who helped organize the event and is on the executive committee of Aiken Interfaith Partners. “I am here as a Muslim woman book. Readers will come in and check out a human book – they don't get to take us home – and then return us for the next readers.”
In addition to Islam, faiths represented included Roman Catholicism, Baha'i, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Buddhism, Lutheranism, Hinduism, Judaism, Quaker, Sikh, Paganism and Unitarian Universalist.
Clare said the private conversations make it easier for people to open up and ask questions about other religions. Shortly after 2 p.m. when the event began, the reading room was full of people and their Human Books engaged in those conversations.
“It's an opportunity for people to get together to have a heart-to-heart conversation so we can eliminate the 'other,'” she said. “Once you have human contact with someone who you might have had the wrong impression about, you put a human face with that person.”
Clare said the goal of the Human Library was not to proselytize or convert someone to another religion or faith.
“The goal is to increase harmony, understanding and peace in our community and build friendships,” she said.
Clare said South Carolina is the only state in America that recognizes Interfaith Harmony Month. Interfaith Harmony Month events continue through the end of January. The schedule is as follows:
• “500 Years of Islam in America,” 4 p.m. Jan. 15, Mezzanine, Student Activities Center, USC Aiken.
• “Family History Workshop, with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints,” 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 18, Second Baptist Church, Aiken, 425 Hampton Ave.
• “Memoirs of a Holocaust Survivor,” 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Jan. 21, Mezzanine, Student Activities Center, USCA.
• “Interfaith Tour of Aiken,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 25. Places of worship will be open to the public for informative tours, including Adath Yeshurun Synagogue, Old St. Mary Help of Christians Church, St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church cemetery, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church. St. Mary will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• “Interfaith Panel, including Christian, Muslim and Sikh panelists,” 4 p.m. Jan. 30, Mezzanine, Student Activities Center, USCA.
For more information, visit the Aiken Interfaith Partners page on Facebook.