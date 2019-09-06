Over 200 people from 10 states have come to Aiken this weekend for the Palmetto Doubles Invitational Pickleball Tournament at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center.
Interim Tournament Director Chuck Buchanan said the tournament is the "centerpiece" event of pickleball in Aiken.
"It's a sport for everyone," Buchanan said. "All levels can play; anyone can play. You can take it to a very high competition level, and it's a social sport, too."
Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country. It has become especially popular in Aiken, were clinics are regularly held at places like Eustis Park and Odell Weeks.
The Odell Weeks center will be packed with pickleball players this weekend for the tournament which runs through Sunday. Male and female players will be competing on nine courts set up in the center's gyms.
Mixed doubles will be played from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Men's and Women's Doubles will be played from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Most of the players are from South Carolina and Georgia.
One of those players was Jim Doughty, who lives in McCormick County. He's been playing pickleball for eight years.
"It's a fun, quick sport; and it is growing huge," Doughty said.
He found pickleball fun to play and a good workout that doesn't put too much strain on the body. His doubles partner, Bill Adamson, is 81 years old.
"There's a lot of people, late 70 or early 80s, that play very well," Doughty said.
Not everyone who plays pickleball is elderly.
"We're reaching into schools with pickleball," Buchanan said. "One of our concerns is the sedentary lifestyle with all the video games… So we're really trying to reach young people and get them more active."
For more information about pickleball in Aiken, visit aikenpickleball.com.