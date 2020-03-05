Aiken Regional Medical Centers is limiting visitations to the hospital and surrounding facilities as coronavirus fears continue to escalate in the United States.
As of March 5, visitors 12 years of age and younger are prohibited from entering patient care areas unless they are seeking medical attention, according to a hospital press release sent out Thursday morning.
Any visitors who have cold or flu-like symptoms are asked to refrain from entering the hospital.
These restrictions also apply to the Aurora Pavilion, Business and Industry, Cancer Care Institute of Carolina, Diabetes and Nutrition Teaching Center, Hitchcock Rehab Services, Palmetto Pediatric Center, Southside Imaging, Surgery Center of Aiken and the Wound Healing Institute of Carolina.
Aiken Regional has implemented visitor restrictions in the past, usually in an effort to prevent the spread of flu viruses to its patients. This year, the eruption of COVID-19 across the world has given staff additional concerns about patient safety.
“We’ve been fortunate to not to see any COVID-19 cases in our community,” said Aiken Regional Medical Centers CEO Jim O’Loughlin in a press release. “However, our team continues to meet regularly to discuss updates from the CDC and communicate precautionary measures that should be followed so we are prepared in the instance a patient with concern of exposure to coronavirus enters our hospital.”
The announcement of visitor restrictions comes after Aiken Regional monitored a potential case of COVID-19 throughout Tuesday in a patient with "concern of exposure" to the virus, according to an additional press release sent by the hospital earlier this week.
The patient was diagnosed with a common cold, and DHEC did not indicate the patient should be tested for COVID-19, according to the press release.
Aiken Regional encourages prevention and hygiene guidelines similar to the CDC and DHEC to combat the spread of COVID-19, the flu, and other illnesses circulating the season; wash hands frequently, avoid touching the eyes and mouth, and cover coughs and sneezes.
As of March 5, no cases of COVID-19 have been detected in South Carolina, according to DHEC.
Several new states reported cases of the virus this week, including Florida, Georgia and North Carolina. Over 200 Americans have been infected and 11 have died.
Worldwide, cases of COVID-19 continue to climb, especially in Iran and Italy. Some Seattle-area schools have closed for two weeks as the virus continues to circulate in Washington.
New cases of the virus were detected in New Jersey and Tennessee on Thursday.