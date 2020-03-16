The Aiken Horse Show has been postponed until the fall.
The Board of Trustees of the Hitchcock Woods Foundation is postponing the annual horse show until September, according to a Monday news release.
"After careful consideration of the intensifying coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Trustees of the Hitchcock Woods Foundation is postponing the 104th Aiken Horse Show," according to the release. "This decision is out of respect and concern for the health and well-being of our exhibitors, patrons, sponsors and the community of Aiken."
The Aiken Horse Show is now scheduled for Sept. 25, 26 and 27.
"The health of our community is our foremost concern," according to the release. "We will therefore continue to monitor the situation with state and local health officials."
All current reservations will carry forward to the fall.
"We are most grateful for your patience and understanding as we navigate these uncharted circumstances," according to the release. "We wish all of our friends and community peace and good health through these challenging times."
For more information, visit aikenhorseshow.org.