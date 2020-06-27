Ballerina Elena Bozzone started the process Friday evening at River of Life Church, and Briannah Williams, on track to become her family's first member to attend college, brought it to a close (in alphabetical order), with 16 local homeschoolers wrapping up their K-12 years by way of a graduation ceremony.
The new graduates represent Aiken, Montmorenci, Graniteville, Salley, Windsor, Johnston and Wagener, and are looking to head for such schools as Winthrop, Clemson, Erskine, University of South Carolina, Aiken Technical College, USC Aiken, Bob Jones and College of Charleston in the weeks ahead.
Aiken Standard columnist Roger Rollins, executive director of The Family and Marriage Coalition of Aiken, was the keynote speaker and encouraged his listeners to keep five "C's" high in their personal priorities in the years ahead – Christ, commitment, communication and the "practically inseparable" duo of choices and consequences.
Rollins' teen listeners sport backgrounds in such areas as aviation, graphic design, gymnastics, firefighting, economics and nursing, and their plans include to focus academically on such areas as medicine, music education, computers and architecture.
The other teen honorees of the evening (along with Bozzone and Williams) were Hannah Lively, Elaina Massey, Jason Wengerd, Alexandra Hathaway, Jake Knowles, Matthew Overholt, James Pretorius, Katilin Rhodes, Lienna Crowder, Noah Crumpton, Abigail de Medicis, Eli McNamee, Mikayla Woodward and Owen Naylor.