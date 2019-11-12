Deputies are seeking information on burglary suspects who broke into an Aiken home on Nov. 2.
Three suspects broke into the home on Wildwood Road around 6:30 p.m. and took a large flat-screen television, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
The suspects are identified as a black male and two black females.
Surveillance footage provided by the home owner shows a male suspect approximately 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall, medium complexion and slim build wearing a light color jean jacket with dark in color blue jeans, according to deputies.
The two female suspects appear to be approximately 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall, dark complexion and wearing dark clothing, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with any information on this case or the whereabouts of these suspects, are asked to contact the sheriff's office at 803-648-6811.
Anonymous tips can be submitted through Midlands CrimeStoppers.
A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.
Phone tip: 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)
Web tip: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip.
Mobile tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.