Tucked away in a large room in the Aiken County History Museum on Sunday, Dr. Harry Shealy Jr. spoke to a crowded room about plants – and one man's passion for them.
Shealy, a retired USC Aiken biology professor, led the lecture for the Aiken County Historical Society's February meeting. The subject of his talk was Henry William Ravenel, an accomplished 19th-century botanist who spent several years toward the end of his life in Aiken.
"He was a very famous man," Shealy said. "He was a botanist ... He was probably the most famous botanist during his time in this country. The second thing – he kept a diary that is an intimate detailed record of a few years before the Civil War started and also the war years."
Ravenel was born on his grandfather's Pooshee Plantation, located in the South Carolina Lowcountry, in 1814. He moved to Aiken in 1851 after his health began to decline and lived there until his death in 1887.
His botanical studies, especially of fungi, contributed valuably to his field. Several species and one genus of plants were named in his honor.
"He also invested very heavily in the Confederacy during the war," Shealy said.
Shealy's talk mostly centered on Ravenel's contributions to botany, which were published in scientific journals all over the world.
"We're very lucky to have Dr. Shealy speak to us today," said Allen Riddick, President of the Aiken County Historical Society. "He knows (Ravenel's) story very well."
The next historical society meeting will be April 19 at the Legare-Morgan House on Laurens Street. A new historical marker will be unveiled as part of a celebration honoring James Matthews Legaré.
