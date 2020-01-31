Two agencies will host a school supply drive and a movie screening at Aiken Community Theater this weekend.
My S.C. Education and the Eta Gamma Sigma Alumni Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. will be hosting the event.
The movie being screened Saturday will be "Miss Virginia," a story about a struggling single mother who is seeking better school options for her son.
This event is part of National School Choice Week, a public awareness effort regarding effective education options for students, families and communities across the United States.
Parents, educators and community members are invited to attend.
The screening will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. N.W. .