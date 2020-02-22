From steamed crawfish to strings of beads, hundreds of Aiken citizens got to see a glimpse of New Orleans-inspired Mardi Gras in downtown Aiken Saturday night.
The night was filled with the scents of Cajun food, and the sound of buzzing jazz music from Columbia's Soda City Brass Band, who led attendees through a heart-racing parade through The Alley.
The band included Millbrook Elementary School's music teacher, Karlton Timmerman, and University of South Carolina student Sebastian Strange, both who played saxophone.
Visitors to Aiken's Mardi Gras included Walter Tibert, his fiancé, Susan Brakke, and their dog, Banjo.
Tibert and Brakke are from North Dakota and are visiting Aiken until spring. Mardi Gras is especially exciting for them.
"We came here last year and it was fun, especially the (crawfish)," Brakke said.
Aiken locals Peggy Barns and Patrick Hause missed last year's Mardi Gras but were glad Aiken was doing it again.
"We can't go to New Orleans, so here we are," Barns said.
Haley Knight, executive director of the Aiken Downtown Development Association, described the event as an opportunity to bring New Orleans and Bourbon Street to Aiken.
"This is something that downtown wanted years ago, but unfortunately it didn't have a lot of love behind it," Knight said. "It was dormant for a few years until ADDA brought it back based on a huge desire in the community, and here we are."
The first two years brought in approximately 10,000 people, Knight said.
Historically speaking, Mardi Gras, also know as Shrove Tuesday, or Fat Tuesday, reflects the practice of the last night of eating rich, fatty foods before the ritual fasting of the Lenten season.