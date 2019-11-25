Last year, Curtis and Phyllis Blocker wanted to start a new holiday tradition by feeding people on Aiken's Northside for free on Thanksgiving Day.
The couple took their food truck, Food on the Curb, and parked it in their usual spot on in the old Church's Chicken parking lot on the corner of Hampton Avenue and York Street. They were hopeful people who wouldn't get a home cooked meal otherwise might come by and grab a plate, but had no idea what kind of crowd to expect.
A few hours later, they had fed more than 450 people and were out of food.
"We just thought it would be good if we could give back to the community," said Curtis Blocker. "Last year, I was very surprised because there were so many people who didn’t have a meal. If we hadn't been there, I'm not sure they would have gotten one otherwise. It’s really encouraged us to go out there and do this again."
Seeing just how many people needed food on Thanksgiving – employees who had to work with no time for cooking, individuals who didn't have any family to celebrate with, the elderly and hungry who couldn't afford a meal – cemented the tradition of free food on Thanksgiving for the Blocker family.
Food on the Curb will return to its spot on the corner of Hampton Avenue and York Street this year on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28. Curtis Blocker said they will arrive at 11 a.m., begin serving around noon, and keep serving plates until they run out of food.
Blocker said he and his family, with the help of their church friends, would prepare all the food one might expect at a typical Thanksgiving meal, such as fried turkey, ham, and vegetables.
"We'll pack up the truck and keep it hot and get it out there to the masses," Blocker said.
Blocker initially had the idea to serve free meals on Thanksgiving because he grew up around the area of Hampton Avenue and York Street.
"I came from that neighborhood," Blocker said. "There’s a lot of people in that neighborhood that won’t have a thanksgiving meal."
Although he's moved to a different part of Aiken, Blocker and his family still want to give back to where they came from.