Aiken's Northside could see some improvements in several residential areas, and residents have a say of where and how theses changes are enacted.
The city is holding a 30-day public comment period for the reallocation of 2020-2021 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds, which will go into several activities that address the needs of Aiken's low-and-moderate income areas.
The activities residents can comment on are the city's Land Acquisition and Demolition projects, a total of $154,975 out of the total $199,975 in funds available from CDBG funds.
The city estimates that at least 90% of all funds for the coming year's activities included in this plan will be spent on the Northside of the city where neighborhoods and residents of this area are predominantly low-to-moderate income.
"We listen to the public, and [the city] sees what is needed in Aiken ... and where the funds will make the greatest impact,” said Sabina Craig, the city's Development Project Manager.
However, residents anywhere within the City of Aiken can be assisted by CDBG funds as long as they are income-qualified.
The remaining 10% will be allocated to general administration, reporting and monitoring of the grant.
The grant funds come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), a government agency that supports community development and homeownership.
The funds are an "entitlement" to the city due to Aiken's low to moderate-income population, Craig said.
The 30-day public comment period began July 17 and will end Aug. 17 to allow the public and other interested parties to comment on the reallocation.
Any comments should be submitted in writing on or before Aug. 17, 2020 to Sabina Craig, City of Aiken, PO Box 1177, Aiken, SC 29802 or by telephone at 803-642-7606.
A draft copy of the city’s 2020-2021 Annual Action Plan (AAP) for review and comment can be viewed at www.cityofaikensc.gov.
Demolition program
A total of $44,975 of the CDBG funds will go into the city's Demolition Project.
The Demolition Project addresses abandoned, deteriorating and burned vacant houses that will be inspected, tested for lead-based paint and asbestos or demolished if needed.
An estimate of five dilapidated abandoned houses are planned to be demolished this coming fiscal year with a target date to have the funds spent by June 30, 2021.
The Lot Clean-Up program targets overgrown, trashed and debris-filled lots that will be mowed and cleared.
The city is estimating that the program will assist 75 or more lots in low-and-moderate income neighborhoods on Aiken's Northside, although some areas could be scattered sites throughout the city limits to rid an area of slum and blight, according to the plan.
Land acquisition
To further the development of affordable housing, the City plans to use $110,000 of its CDBG funds for land acquisition and associated soft costs by purchasing a lot on the 500 block of Abbeville Avenue, in a low-and-moderate income neighborhood.
The lot is located at 517 Abbeville Ave, N.W. in Toole Hill, a low-and moderate income neighborhood within the city limits close to downtown Aiken.
The lot will be donated to Second Baptist Community Development Corporation (CDC), a housing and training program, for the new construction of a single-family home.
Second Baptist CDC recently received HOME funds, which are funds allocated for low-income housing projects, to construct three homes on the 500 block of Abbeville Avenue N.W.