An Aiken man was charged Monday following a reported disturbance on Powell Pond Road, where the man is alleged to have threatened a 14-year-old boy with a gun during an argument.

Maurice Lamont Byrd, 29, of Powell Pond Road, is charged with pointing and presenting a weapon, and unlawful neglect of a child, according to jail records.

In the report, Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the home around 10:40 a.m. Monday and met with a 14-year-old boy, who claimed Byrd pulled out a gun and put it to his head during an altercation. The victim said Byrd threatened him with the gun for reprimanding one of the suspect's other children for wetting the bed.

Byrd reportedly put the gun to the victim's temple, telling him, "don't put your hands on my kids."

The victim told deputies he "swatted" the gun away from his head and Byrd told him the gun's bullets would "take care of (him)," police said.

Byrd left the scene in a vehicle with a 28-year-old man, which is when the victim called 911.

Investigators reported six children also lived in the residence, along with the 14-year-old victim, and were all present for the disturbing incident.

Byrd returned to the home after a short time, and deputies placed him under arrest. He was charged and taken to the Aiken County detention center, where he was held until posting bail Tuesday afternoon.

According to the arrest warrants, Byrd placed the juvenile victim under "unreasonable risk of harm" by placing a gun against his head during a verbal argument, even though he is the person responsible for the boy's welfare. The incident was also witnessed by six other children living at the residence, police said.

For their safety, all the children were relocated into the custody of a relative following Byrd's arrest.

More Stories From Tripp Girardeau

