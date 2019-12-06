An Aiken family is demanding action after experiencing a second animal attack this year at their home.

Wayne Baughman held onto his pony, Scoot, as a local veterinarian stitched up lacerations on the animal's face caused by a dog attack Thursday afternoon.

His wife, Brenda, checked on the family's pig, Kirby, who also sustained several lacerations to the left side of its body and will need to receive treatment.

However, the Baughmans said this time they're lucky.

"This is nothing compared to last time," Wayne said. "Last time it was brutal."

Back in March, the family experienced an animal attack on the same property.

The Baughmans lost two ponies, Princess and Patches, and a goat, Lucy. All three had been mauled to death.

Their cat, Odie, was also missing following the attack.

+2 Animal attack leaves goat and two ponies dead at Aiken Farm When Wayne and Brenda Baughman looked across their pasture and saw three of their animals ly…

Wayne and Brenda said they rushed to their Aiken home located off Vintage Vale Road after their son-in-law informed them of people on their property.

The two returned home to find their two animals down.

The dogs' owner, a neighbor, was able to restrain two of the dogs while the Aiken County Animal Control was attempting to capture the last of three dogs who was continuing to attack the family's pony, Brenda said.

Scoot sustained cuts to his face and legs while Kirby's injuries included cuts to the left side of her body and ear.

The Baughmans said this is the second time their neighbor's dogs have attacked their animals.

Following the first attack, the dogs who allegedly killed the Baughmans' animals were adopted out of the state, Brenda said.

This time the family is demanding more action.

"I hope the dogs get put down," Wayne said. "These people down the road, I hate it for them but they need to learn their lesson. Hopefully this time they will."

Aiken County confirmed the owners of the dogs will be issued nine tickets, which include three charges for animal nuisance, three for failure to vaccinate and three for failure to identify.

The Baughmans were informed by the responding veterinarian that their pony should recover in two weeks.

"Luckily this time they survived," Wayne said. "If someone hadn't gotten here, they would've killed them. Not a doubt in my mind."

Another incident of dogs attacking and killing a horse occurred in the Windsor area in October.

+4 Mini horse attack sparks fear: Windsor residents hoping for change to Aiken County ordinance WINDSOR — There is a quiet corner in Windsor that Grace Vance thinks of as a mecca for carri…

The owner said two dogs allegedly killed a 12-year-old driving pony named Coco Puff.

The Aiken Standard has filed a Freedom of Information Act Request with Aiken County for more information on the charges.