Clouds will fill the sky Saturday, and the chance of precipitation will be 50 percent, according to the National Weather Service in Columbia.
But wet conditions won’t force the postponement or cancellation of the 28th edition of the Aiken Fall Steeplechase.
The races for thoroughbreds will be held “rain or shine” at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field, said the Aiken Steeplechase Association’s event coordinator, Jessica Miller.
Gates will open at 9 a.m.
“Come prepared with your rain gear,” Miller said.
Spectators with parking spaces can set up a tent, but it can’t be larger than 10 feet by 10 feet. In a railside space, the tent has to be at least 5 feet away from rail.
The post time for the first race is 1 p.m.
There will be four races over jumps, including the $30,000 Budweiser Holiday Cup that will kick off the afternoon card.
The Trainer of the Day award will be presented following the final race and will be determined by a points system based on the horses’ performances.
The Aiken Steeplechase Association conducts the Aiken Spring Steeplechase in March, and that event has attracted more than 30,000 people in the past.
Attendance at the Fall Steeplechase is much lower, generally 10,000 to 15,000 at the most.
And that is a plus for spectators.
“It’s easier to get in and out of Bruce’s Field,” said Aiken Realtor Randy Wolcott. “Because there are less people, you can see more. In the spring, you usually just get glimpses of the races unless you have a railside parking space.”
Wolcott’s father-in-law, the late Ford Conger, was the Aiken Steeplechase Association’s longtime chairman. He was a driving force in establishment of the Aiken Fall Steeplechase.
During the Spring and Fall steeplechases, Wolcott serves as a patrol judge.
“I am the eyes and ears of the stewards, who are up in the tower (and enforce racing regulations),” Wolcott said. “I am down on the racecourse making sure there are no violations by the horses or riders that the stewards might not be able to see even though they have very good cameras now. I don’t make any decisions. I just report what I see. I’m also there to assist in case of emergencies.”
Locations near jumps are among the best places for attendees to watch the competition because the action at the obstacles, which also are known as National Fences, “is always very exciting,” in Wolcott’s opinion.
But, he added, “The finish line probably would be my favorite place to be.”
At Bruce’s Field, that area also is close to where the horses are saddled before races, where they are unsaddled afterward and where trophies are presented to the winners.
Guarantor tent party attendees have some of the best finish line views, but there are bleachers in the racecourse’s infield nearby that are open to all spectators.
Also during the Aiken Fall Steeplechase, art, jewelry and other items will available for purchase in the Village of Shops, which will open in the infield at 10 a.m.
The Paddock Playground, which will have games and crafts for children, also will open at 10 a.m. in the infield.
“There are 14 nonprofits from the CSRA participating,” Miller said.
Stick horse races for youngsters and adults are scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Those who would like to participate should meet at the Stick Horse Tent in the Village of Shops.
There will be a presentation of flags by the Aiken Volunteer Mounted Unit at noon.
Judging for the tailgate contest is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. The deadline for entries was Monday.
At 1:45 p.m., there will be a trick riding demonstration by Miss Rodeo North Carolina, Ashley Pletcher.
A Hat, Bow Tie and Costume Contest will be held at 2:45 p.m. at the entrance to the Village of Shops.
General admission tickets for the Aiken Fall Steeplechase cost $20 apiece in advance and $30 at the gate.
Children 10 years of age and younger will get in free.
General infield parking passes are $20 per vehicle in advance and $30 at the gate.
General admission tickets and parking passes can be purchased in advance at local outlets including the Aiken County Visitors Center and Aiken Saddlery. The entire list is available at aikensteeplechase.com. Click on “Tickets” on the menu on the home page.
The tickets and passes also can be bought in advance at the Aiken Steeplechase Association office at 538 Two Notch Road S.E.
Some general admission railside packages still are available for $150 each, Miller said.
Bruce’s Field is at 931 Powderhouse Road S.E.
For more information, call 803-648-9641.