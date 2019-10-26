Dressed as the evil fairy Maleficent and sporting a headdress with large purple curving horns, Alexis Hamm ran down the stretch of the racecourse at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation's Bruce’s Field on Saturday, giving it all she had.
It wasn’t enough to finish first, but every child competing in the stick horse races during the 28th Aiken Fall Steeplechase won a prize, and 8-year-old Alexis was happy with her plastic bottle of bubble solution.
“No,” she replied when asked if she was disappointed with her performance.
Her sister, Madison, 5, who was dressed as Audrey from the television fantasy film “Descendants,” also participated in the stick horse races. She got a bottle filled with solution, too, and the two sisters were so busy blowing bubbles that they didn’t want to talk much.
Their mom, Heather, handled most of the interview.
“They just love the stick horse races,” she said. “This is the highlight of their day. We’re having a great time here.”
Alexis ran in her first stick horse race when she was 3 or 4.
“It’s something we always have to do every year, and she has won before a couple of times,” Heather said.
With Halloween only days away, children in costume like the Hamm sister were common sights at the Fall Steeplechase. The pumpkins and mums that were used as decorations at the tailgate parties in the railside parking spaces also helped give the event a festive autumn atmosphere.
There were four races over jumps for thoroughbreds, the richest of which was the $30,000 Budweiser Holiday Cup. A 4-year-old chestnut gelding named Family Tree was the winner.
Between the second and third races, Ashley Pletcher, who is Miss Rodeo North Carolina, entertained the crowd with a trick riding demonstration.
She stood on the backs of two brown and white horses as they galloped side by side.
“Having a trick rider was a first for us,” said Aiken Steeplechase Association President Paul Sauerborn. “I thought she was fantastic. I don’t think people realize what it takes to stand on the backs of two horses and try to guide them evenly and collectively around this racecourse.”
Sauerborn estimated that the attendance at the Fall Steeplechase was 10,000 to 15,000.
“They were calling for rain earlier in the week, but we got lucky,” Sauerborn said. “It is a little warm, but everybody seems to be having a good time.”
Rain didn’t start falling until after the final race.
Retired pharmacist David Hill, who used to work at the Kroger grocery store on Whiskey Road, and his wife, Linda, had two parking spaces on the rail on the racecourse’s backstretch and two other spots right behind them.
Taking a break from playing a game of cornhole Saturday morning, David said they were expecting 16 to 18 people top join them.
Most were family members.
“Some of them are coming from New Ellenton, and my sister is on her way here from Columbia,” he said. “We’ve got champagne and we’re doing mimosas here at the beginning. We’ve got two big old Boston butts, and everybody is bringing some type of side dish. When the races start, we’ll put dollar bets on the horses just for fun.”
Nearby, nearly 30 residents of McCormick County were gathering in two other reserved railside parking spaces. Many of them live in a community called Savannah Lakes Village.
“Actually, this goes back probably 15 years ago,” Sheffield said. “Some people from McCormick came over here to the Fall Steeplechase in a mobile home, and some of us came with them. They stopped doing it, but we had so much fun that we went and got our own space. We expanded to two spaces three or four years ago.
“The stick horse races are fun, and we like the informality of the Fall Steeplechase,” he added.
JoAnn McEvoy expressed a similar opinion.
“I came to the Aiken Spring Steeplechase once, and it was really fancy, but this is really comfy,” she said.