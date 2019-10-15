For special needs children, finding enjoyment in public events can sometimes present challenges, especially if they are sensitive to large crowds or loud noises. That's why Aiken County EMS is hosting a unique touch-a-truck event for special needs children in Aiken County.
"Those (special needs) children can't always deal with lights and noises," said Amber Woodward, an assistant shift manager and paramedic with Aiken County EMS. "It gives them that safe environment to get to know the emergency vehicles and the firefighters and the EMTs before they ever have some kind of emergency so they're more comfortable."
Woodward said Aiken County EMS is partnering with local emergency services and therapy providers to put on the Sensory Sensitive and Special Needs Touch-a-Truck, taking place this Saturday.
"There are no lights, no sirens," Woodward said. "It's just an opportunity for kids with special needs that maybe need (a) smaller crowd-size, more controlled environment. It's judgement-free, and it's kind of a breather for the parents too, because they don't have to worry, since it's just a whole community of people dealing with the same things."
The Midland Valley Fire Department will bring a firetruck to the event. The Aiken County Sheriff's Office will bring bloodhounds, and different therapy providers will provide activities for the children, such as water beads, kinetic sand and bubbles.
Woodward also said Aiken County EMS will bring Andy, an interactive ambulance robot.
The main goal of the event isn't just to provide resource networking to parents or a fun activity to kids with special needs; it's to build a bond of trust between special needs children and first responders.
"Kids with special needs are more likely to be abused and have accidents, and are less likely to be comfortable going to responders," Woodward said. "The whole goal is to give them positive interactions before anything happens, so they're more inclined to accept help."
Woodward said some children with certain disorders have highly acute memories which is why a disruptive experience with a first responder during an emergency may prevent them from seeking medical aid later in life. It is her hope that through this event special needs children will remember their first encounter with a first responder in a relaxed, happy environment.
Aiken County EMS is also working on a new project that focuses on providing patient-specific cards to those with special needs. The cards include a list of information to help first responders know the patient's level of functionality in case of an emergency so they can communicate more effectively.
Woodward said they are also creating "sensory bins" for their emergency vehicles, which contain items useful to special needs patients, such as sunglasses, noise deprivation headphones and hands-on items like spongy balls that can help keep them calm.
There is no cost to attend the event on Saturday.