The Aiken Electric Cooperative celebrated 82 years during its annual meeting Saturday, Aug. 8. A total of 2,738 member-owners registered for the meeting. For the first time in Aiken Electric’s history, the annual meeting was modified into a drive-thru to protect the health of their members and employees. Members in attendance never had to leave their cars.
AEC awarded a $20 credit to each member who registered for the meeting. Ricky Lee Cook of Aiken won this year’s grand prize, a John Deere riding mower.
Two incumbent candidates for the board of trustees were reelected during the annual meeting. Charles R. "Chuck" Sanders was reelected in Trustee District No. 2 and Linda S. Bramlett in Trustee District No. 5. Nominated by petition, Vincent W. Furtick, Jr. was elected to represent Trustee District No. 7. Proposed bylaw changes designed to comply with recent state legislation were also approved by a vote of 1,568 to 90, a 95% affirmative vote.
The new annual meeting concept also included streaming the 2020 Annual Business Meeting live on Facebook and can currently be viewed on AEC’s Facebook page and website at www.aikenco-op.org.
The Order of the Silver Crescent, South Carolina’s highest civilian award, was presented to Wayne Furtick during the annual business meeting. Furtick was selected as this year’s recipient of the award for his significant contributions, leadership, volunteerism and lifelong influence within the community. For 39 years, he has served in numerous capacities on the board of directors of AEC, providing vision during times of tremendous growth and stability in times of economic challenge.
Aiken Electric, a Touchstone Energy cooperative, is a not-for-profit, member-owned utility that strives to provide reliable, competitively priced energy and other services desired by their members. The co-op serves over 48,000 customers in a nine-county area.