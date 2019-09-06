Aiken Electric Cooperative is sending seven two-man crews Friday to assess Hurricane Dorian damages in Berkeley, S.C.
According to Berkeley Electric Cooperative's live outage map, 25,871 customers had reported outages since Hurricane Dorian passed by South Carolina's coast as of Thursday evening.
According to a news release from Electric Cooperatives line crews from Kentucky were on the road Thursday for Sumter where they were to assist Black River Electric crews in restoration work.
Other crews were headed for Horry Electric Cooperative in Horry County, Berkeley Electric Cooperative in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties, and Coastal Electric Cooperative in Colleton County.
Palmetto Electric Cooperative, which serves counties near Beaufort, has in place both contractors and its own employees who specialize in underground power systems like those on heavily populated Hilton Head Island, according to the news release.
Overhead line workers are then free to address problems inland in Allendale, Beaufort, Hampton and Jasper counties.
According to the news release, the co-op will bring in other workers as needed.