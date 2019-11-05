When the Aiken City Council next meets, there will be both new and familiar faces behind the dais.
On Tuesday, voters in the city's third district – a rough "C" touching the Richland Avenue corridor and the Houndslake Country Club area, and tied together via the bypass – elected Kay Biermann Brohl as their next representative.
Brohl, a Republican, is a former member of the Aiken Planning Commission, which advises City Council, and has been a resident of the city for more than three decades.
She received 568 votes Tuesday. John Brecht, her Democratic competition, received 331.
"I hope to serve District 3 in the City of Aiken to the very best of my ability," Brohl said Tuesday night. "I want to thank everybody for their love, support and prayers."
Brohl bested two other Republicans in an August primary; Brecht was the only Democrat to file for the seat.
"I am overwhelmed," Brohl said over the summer. "I am just very thankful."
Dick Dewar, who has represented District 3 for 12 years, in April announced he would not seek reelection. Dewar initially backed John Klecker (a fellow Republican and current Planning Commission member) in the race.
Voters in the city's first district – located largely on the Northside, with a southeastern tail stretching past Park Avenue – reelected Gail Diggs, the incumbent Democrat, Tuesday night.
Diggs has represented the area since 2011. She faced Jeremy Stevens, a Republican political newcomer, in the general election.
Diggs on Tuesday secured 390 votes. Stevens, just 59.
"I was blessed with an awesome campaign team who worked tirelessly to make sure we reached out to all the communities in our district," Diggs said. "They left no stones unturned."
"I'm very happy," she continued. "I think the people in District 1 made a statement. And that is that they still like my face and my eyes, and they also know that I'm not deaf yet."
City voters also reelected Mayor Rick Osbon, a Republican who was running unopposed. Osbon was first elected mayor in 2015. Support for Osbon dwarfed the write-in option.
Osbon on Tuesday night said his reelection was an honor.
"I look forward to the next four years," he said. "We've made some good progress, but there's still a lot of work to be done."
Voter turnout in the City of Aiken was just above 9%, according to information from the Aiken County voter office. More than 2,200 total ballots were cast.
City Council comprises seven members. Six are elected to represent single-member districts. The mayor is elected at large.