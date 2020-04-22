Spring has been a wildly varying experience for local farms, with some growers reporting tremendous losses or bureaucratic headaches, while others see a course for a strong sales season.
Titan Farms, based in Ridge Spring and largely known as South Carolina’s biggest producer of peaches, broccoli and bell peppers, is on track for success over its 6,000-acre territory, according to Chalmers Carr III, the company’s owner.
Carr, referring to peaches, said, “We’ve got a very nice crop right now. Looks good. Not a bumper crop, but I surely wouldn’t trade it away.”
He said this year’s crop is likely to start appearing for sale in the second week of May.
Andrew Fallaw, owner of Monetta Asparagus Farms, runs a much smaller operation and is facing a grim situation, largely due to the coronavirus.
“The bulk of our product goes to restaurants, and they’re all closed,” he said. “Some of them are doing take-out, and stuff like that, but based on what they’re using, it’s a very small amount, so we just decided not to harvest,” he said.
Fallow said he normally dedicates about 40 acres to asparagus, and he expects to harvest 4 or 5 acres of it in the weeks ahead.
“It’s a pretty big investment, just to get that labor lined up and all, and then you can’t sell it. You’d have been better off if you’d never messed with it, so with all the uncertainty and everything, we just decided not to pursue a lot of it.”
The beef situation is "disastrous," according to Ronnie Cook, a farmer whose acreage a few miles west of Wagener is mainly dedicated to "mama cows."
"We've gone from $1.60 a pound down to $1.17 a pound on the hoof, and break-even's about $1.22, so all of our profit's gone, and we're sort of like the oil situation. We're on the 'minus' side," he said. "What I don't understand is how it's going up in the grocery stores and there's a scarcity of beef in the grocery stores, and yet the price is going down at the feedlots and on the hoof."
He added, "Everything that the farmer touches right now is in the cellar. Everything."
Cook cited corn, cotton and soybeans as prime examples. "We're going to lose a lot of farmers this year. That I can promise you. We've got farmers that I'm friends with that can't get money to operate this year. You know, they're dead in the water … The beef market right now is a sad situation."
The state's top 10 commodities, according to the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, are broilers, turkeys, greenhouse nurseries, cotton, corn, cattle, soybeans, peanuts, eggs and wheat. The summary also reports about 25,000 farms, covering 4.9 million acres, and shows forests as covering two-thirds of the state's acreage. Agriculture, between livestock and crops, is worth $3 billion annually.
Clyde Gurosik, owner of Gurosik’s Berry Plantation, in Edgefield County, said his strawberry crop is “absolutely beautiful” but expressed deep frustration with the labor situation, as illustrated by the fact that he cannot get enough workers – whether domestic or international – to harvest his crop.
Gurosik said while tens of thousands of Americans have lost their jobs during the past month, he has not seen any of them show up looking for work, “so all at once, my crew is working daylight until dark, and the fruit gets too ripe, and then you have to throw it on the ground.
“That’s a shame, but that’s the reality of what happens,” he said, expressing disappointment at the lack of communication with officials representing the American and Mexican consulates, who are supposed to help guide the guest-worker program that supplies hundreds of thousands of seasonal workers every year.
Carr also commented on the worker situation. “This industry deals with the guest-worker program, out of Mexico, where we bring in certified legal workers to come in, and we’re getting our workers, but there are some delays. In some cases, we’re not getting all the workers we need … but that’s just a little bit of a nuisance. It’s not anything problematic at this point."
Carr said Titan Farms – the country's biggest peach producer east of California – employs about 750 workers at the high point of a normal season, and has about 600 on board at the moment, with the operation picking up speed. Referring to himself and his agricultural neighbors, he added, “I’d say, in the area you’re talking maybe 1,500 – that kind of number. These workers have been doing this for a long time.”
Another major player among South Carolina's peach growers is Dixie Belle, based in Ridge Spring. Jimmy Forrest, the company's co-owner, said May peaches will amount to about half the normal crop. His prediction also included "a lot of peaches" beginning around June 15.
His operation, which also includes strawberries, involves about 3,200 acres spread among Aiken, Edgefield, Saluda and Orangeburg counties.
"Mother Nature has played a really good hand for us," he said, recalling the past few months. "We have plenty of chilling hours, plenty of moisture, and the ponds and reservoirs are full. The biggest question at this point is sales, and we're working on that."
The coronavirus, he said, is affecting all food supplies and restaurants. Dixie Belle's fruit tends to go to high-end supermarkets, and the demand from such vendors has been good in recent weeks, in terms of strawberries.
New Holland resident Jason Carey, whose specialties, spread over about 700 acres, are chickens, corn, cotton and Bermuda hay, also commented on the current situation. "We've got good moisture. Planting's on schedule. Weather's good. The biggest issue I've got is knowing what to plant and what we're going to get paid for the crop," he said.
Carey said he and his peers are fortunate, in terms of corn, to have such nearby customers as Amick Farms and Columbia Farms – major poultry producers, with plenty of use for feed corn. If the public's demand for chicken holds up, the same will apply to the demand for chicken feed.
Cotton has been a losing proposition so far, he said, with the price having fallen well below the cost of production. "All the clothing stores are shut down. Nobody's in there buying shirts and hats and shoes, I guess, and until that market's opened back up, the demand's just not there. You can't eat cotton."