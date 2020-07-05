The Aiken Design Review Board will look over new architectural drawings for the design and structure of the future Coastal Carolina National Bank on Pendleton Street at their Tuesday night meeting.
The design aspects for the bank were requested by the board members at their June 2 meeting to respond to the downtown area's historic overlay.
The new architectural design of the building will be a contemporary interpretation of "traditional Southern and Low Country styles," according to the project's description.
The structure is 1 story and is proposed to utilize a red brick color as the material for the exterior of the building.
The roof is generally a hip style with front gable, or a triangle shape, over the main entrance on the south side of the building.
The revised drawing depicts a decrease in height for the entry, as well as additional brick on the entry columns.
The roof is proposed to be a champagne-colored metal roof, with the remainder of the building trimmed in white, including white soffits, white stone water table and white stone around the fronts doorway.
The siting of the structure was approved at the board's June 2 meeting along with the demolition of a shack-like structure at the site's future location.
The shack, located at 318 Richland Ave. W. beside Prime Steakhouse, does not have any indication that it should be considered "historic," according to the board's comments in city documents, and has been vacant or used as storage during the last few years.
The new bank, which will replace the one at 128 Laurens St. N.W., will consist of a single-story building of approximately 2,500 square feet with a drive-thru banking option and ATM services.
The site's development plan includes one entrance and an exit from Richland Avenue and parking for up to 13 cars.
The meeting will be held in the Municipal Building, located on 214 Park Avenue at 6:30 p.m.