Deputies are searching for an armed robbery suspect who demanded money from a Wagener Circle K on Tuesday morning.
Around 2:30 a.m., the suspect entered the Circle K located at 2557 Wagener Road and demanded money while indicating that he was armed, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office news release.
The clerk told responding deputies the suspect had his hand hidden under his shirt, insinuating that he had a gun, according to the news release.
The suspect is described as a black male wearing a grey T-shirt, blue jeans, white shoes and a blue knit cap, deputies report.
The suspect fled the area with an undetermined amount of funds and goods from the store, prior to deputies arriving on scene, according to the release.
Anyone with information on this case or the whereabouts and identity of this suspect, is asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.
Information can be provided information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.