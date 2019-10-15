Deputies are searching for the suspect of an Oct. 7 domestic violence case in Aiken who allegedly fired a shotgun during an argument with his wife.
Deputies responded to the 2500 block of Wagener Road around 3:50 p.m. for a domestic violence call with a reported shooting, according to a news release by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
When deputies arrived on the scene, the victim reported she and her husband, DeAngelo M. Atkerson, 35, got into an argument that escalated when a shotgun was shown and fired, according to the release.
Atkerson fled the location prior to deputies arriving on scene, according to the news release.
The suspect is described as a black male, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, approximately 275 pounds and bald with brown eyes, the release states.
Atkerson is wanted for domestic violence first degree, five counts of kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 803-648-6811. An anonymous tip can be sent through Midlands CrimeStoppers. A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
Phone Tip: 1-888-274-6372
Web Tip: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com
Mobile Tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on an Apple or Android device.