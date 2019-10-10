An Interstate 20 traffic stop by Aiken deputies on Wednesday night led to the seizure of a large quantity of suspected drugs.
Around 8:19 p.m., deputies arrested Brodus Bernard Gregg, 66, of Conway for trafficking in cocaine 400 grams or more, resisting arrest and other charges, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office news release.
The arrest came after deputies stopped Gregg on I-20 for a traffic violation, the release reads.
During the traffic stop, police discovered Gregg was wanted by another agency in South Carolina on an outstanding warrant, according to the release.
When deputies went to arrest Gregg, he ran toward his vehicle, according to the news release. After a short altercation, deputies were able to take him into custody.
Deputies found over 400 grams of suspected cocaine and a quantity of suspected marijuana, according to the release.
Gregg was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was booked into the jail.