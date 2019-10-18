Aiken deputies are investigating the origin of a house fire after receiving a call for an assault on Silver Bluff Road early Friday morning.
Deputies received the call around 5:27 a.m. that there was a house fire at the same location of an attempted assault call, Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said.
The woman said she fled across the street when someone tried to break into her home.
The origin of the fire is under further investigation and a suspect is in custody, Abdullah said.
