A person was robbed late Tuesday night at the SRP Federal Credit Union along Silver Bluff Road, the Aiken Department of Public Safety announced Thursday.
The department has asked for help identifying the suspect – a male – who it says "approached the victim while he was at the ATM and demanded money."
The unidentified person made off with an "undisclosed amount of money," the department said. A tracking team failed to find him.
Public Safety distributed two photos of the alleged robber; the person's face is obscured by a hat, mask and hood.