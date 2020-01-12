As Americans prepare to recognize the country's most famous civil rights figure on Martin Luther King Day, several marches and events are getting ready to kick off across South Carolina – including one of national significance at the state's capital.
King Day at the Dome is an annual rally held in front of the Statehouse in Columbia. The march draws thousands of people to Soda City and has been attended by presidential hopefuls looking to gain traction in South Carolina's Democratic Party.
The Aiken County Branch NAACP will be attending King Day at the Dome on Monday, Jan. 20. The agency will be renting a 55-seat passenger bus to transport people from Aiken to Columbia for the march. Tickets to join the delegation are $10 per person.
"I'm always excited about our annual King Day at the Dome event," said Aiken County NAACP Branch President Eugene White. "It provides our young people with an opportunity to connect with the civil rights movement through direct action as they worship, march and gain insight on today's important issues."
Over the years, presidential hopefuls such as Bernie Sanders and Cory Booker have attended King Day at the Dome.
"Last year's personal interaction with national presidential candidates provided the opportunity to ask direct questions about their vision for our country, helping us to prepare for the upcoming elections," White said. "This year's event will be a great opportunity to honor the legacy of a visionary leader who was taken away too soon."
The bus will depart from the USC Aiken parking lot at 7 a.m. on Jan. 20. A service will be held at Zion Baptist Church at 9 a.m. in Columbia followed by a rally focusing on "education equity" at the Statehouse, according to the NAACP website.
The bus will be returning to Aiken around 4 p.m.
Tickets for the bus ride to Columbia can be purchased by the general public, including those not a part of the NAACP. To register for tickets, visit the Aiken County Branch NACCP Facebook page.