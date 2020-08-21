During the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, the unemployment rate in Aiken County continues to remain among the lowest in the Palmetto State.
The figure for July was 6.7%, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, or DEW, reported Friday.
Only two of the state’s 46 counties had a lower unemployment rate – Lexington at 6.3% and Saluda at 6%.
Aiken County’s rate for July was down from 7% in June and 10% in May. The rates were 9.9% in April and 3% in March.
DEW's latest statistics for the number of unemployment insurance claims based on industry in Aiken County are for June. The most claims were in the manufacturing (120), retail trade (107) and accommodation and food service (92) industries. The industries for 320 claims were reported to be in the unknown category.
In Edgefield County, the unemployment rate dropped to 6.9% in July from 7.2% in June.
In Barnwell County, the unemployment rate rose to 11.7% in July from 9.2% in June.
Allendale and Marlboro counties both had July rates of 14%, the highest in the Palmetto State.
For South Carolina overall, the July unemployment rate was 8.6% compared to 8.7% in June.
Nationally, the unemployment rate was 10.2% in July, which was down from 11.1% in June.