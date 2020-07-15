Request to build telecommunication tower in Salley area on County Planning Commission meeting agenda 1
The Aiken County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Government Center, pictured here.

 Aiken Standard file photo

A request to construct a wireless telecommunication tower in the Salley/Perry area is on the agenda for the Aiken County Planning Commission’s meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Government Center.

The 305-foot-tall self-support structure would be located on a 106.58-acre piece of property at 359 Clarence T. Whetstone Highway.

The applicant is AT&T.

A public hearing also will be held.

In June, the Planning Commission approved a request for the construction of a wireless telecommunication tower on a 60.20-acre site in Wagener, which, like Salley and Perry, is located in northeastern Aiken County.

The address of the Wagener property is 317 Park St.

AT&T was the applicant.

The structure will be a 295-foot-tall self-support tower.

The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway.

The Planning Commission will meet in the Sandlapper Room, which is on the first floor of the Government Center.

