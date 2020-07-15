A request to construct a wireless telecommunication tower in the Salley/Perry area is on the agenda for the Aiken County Planning Commission’s meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Government Center.
The 305-foot-tall self-support structure would be located on a 106.58-acre piece of property at 359 Clarence T. Whetstone Highway.
The applicant is AT&T.
A public hearing also will be held.
In June, the Planning Commission approved a request for the construction of a wireless telecommunication tower on a 60.20-acre site in Wagener, which, like Salley and Perry, is located in northeastern Aiken County.
The address of the Wagener property is 317 Park St.
AT&T was the applicant.
The structure will be a 295-foot-tall self-support tower.
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway.
The Planning Commission will meet in the Sandlapper Room, which is on the first floor of the Government Center.