Voters in Aiken County voted yes overwhelmingly Tuesday in response to two advisory questions that appeared on the ballot for the South Carolina primaries.
The advisory questions were as follows:
1. Do you support giving voters the right to register to vote with the political party of their choice?
2. Should candidates for public office be limited to having their names listed only once on a ballot for any office in each general election (rather than current law, which allows their name to appear multiple times by representing multiple political parties for the same office)?
Question No. 1 could be used by the Republican Party to push for a requirement to register with a political party in order to vote in primaries.
Question No. 2 refers to fusion voting through which more than one political party can support a common candidate.
As a result, the name of a single candidate can appear on the same ballot multiple times under multiple party lines.
South Carolina is among the states that allow fusion voting, which proponents believe increases the influence of minor parties because they can offer to endorse or nominate a major party’s candidate. Opponents maintain that fusion voting gives disproportionate power to minor parties.
With all of Aiken County’s more than 80 precincts reporting, the yes response to question No. 1 received 84% of the vote.
Unofficially, there were 18,680 yes votes and 3,462 no votes.
Question No. 2 received 77% of the vote.
Unofficially, there were 16,927 yes votes and 5,115 no votes.
In Aiken County, 19% of the 117,269 registered voters cast ballots.