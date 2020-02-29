Aiken County voters on Saturday helped propel Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to a dramatic primary victory in South Carolina.

More than 6,700 Aiken County residents voted for the former vice president, who earlier this week secured an endorsement from the influential U.S. House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C.

Beyond Biden, Aiken County voters favored Sen. Bernie Sanders, a self-described Democratic socialist from Vermont, and Tom Steyer, who sunk serious time and cash into the Palmetto State and its communities of color, a key voting bloc.

Sanders secured more than 3,160 Aiken County votes in the primary; Steyer, more than 1,980. But the billionaire activist dropped out of the presidential race late Saturday, citing no viable path forward.

Sanders campaigned in Aiken on Friday afternoon, speaking to a crowd near Pot Smoker BBQ for just shy of eight minutes.

The other four still-competing Democratic presidential candidates on the ballot – former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard – noticeably trailed the first, second and third place Aiken County finishers.

Warren rallied in Aiken County on Friday, as well, speaking longer than Sanders but to a smaller, more reserved crowd. The Massachusetts lawmaker was the first presidential candidate to campaign in Aiken this cycle.

She secured a little more than 1,020 votes here.

A majority of voters the Aiken Standard spoke to on Saturday said they either were going to vote for or already did vote for Biden. A recent Winthrop University survey of likely Palmetto State primary voters put Biden in the No. 1 spot. Sanders was a close second.

There are more than 116,000 registered voters in Aiken County. Voter turnout, according to data provided Saturday night, was roughly 13%.

The commanding win in South Carolina is a big deal for what was seen as a flagging Biden campaign. It provides the former vice president a jolt heading into Super Tuesday, March 3, when a slew of states have their primaries.

"Thank you, South Carolina!" Biden wrote on Twitter Saturday night, shortly after the Associated Press declared him the winner. "To all those who have been knocked down, counted out, and left behind – this is your campaign. Together, we will win this nomination and beat Donald Trump."

At the Democratic debate in Charleston on Tuesday, Biden was resolute in his belief he would win the South Carolina primary.

That has now come true.