Victims services organizations across South Carolina – including three in Aiken County – are receiving about $37 million in grant money to help keep their organizations running.
But the funds, which are primarily supplied through federal monies, have seen some significant reductions through federal budget cuts over the past two years, one staff member at a local nonprofit said.
"... In 2019, our award was reduced by 5% due to federal budget cuts," said Jessica Coach, executive director of the Cumbee Center to Assist Abused Persons. "The 2020 cuts surpass last year's (by) a whopping 18%."
The Cumbee Center, which received about $325,000 through Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grants, provides services and support to victims fleeing domestic and sexual violence across six counties.
South Carolina frequently ranks among the top 10 worst states for domestic violence.
"Even with the recent reductions, VOCA remains our largest source of funding and is used strictly for payroll," Coach said. "The amount awarded will cover the salary and fringe benefits for seven of 21 staff members. Receiving the continuation of VOCA funding means that we can continue providing the life-changing services."
The Child Advocacy Center of Aiken County also received grants totaling in about $153,000. In total, organizations in Aiken County received about $748,000 through VOCA grants this year.
The overwhelming majority of the grants awarded – about 98% – comes from federal funds. The money for VOCA grants and grants through the Violence Against Woman Act is not sourced from taxpayers, but rather from fines and penalties.
"We get to benefit from those dollars," said Carmen Landy, CEO of Helping Hands Inc. "These are fees and fines levied on perpetrators. We get to benefit, and this community gets to benefit because we get to bring that money into our agency and provide high-quality advocates for our children to help them transverse through this child welfare system."
Helping Hands, a local nonprofit, was awarded around $270,000 through VOCA grants.
Landy said the grants mostly go toward paying staff at the facility who provide the services and programs to children in need.
"It keep us afloat," Landy said. "It keeps us with a strong staff, and it helps us get that staff first-class training and prepares them to take care of our kids."
The grants go to private nonprofit groups, sheriff’s offices, police departments, solicitor’s offices, and state agencies across South Carolina, according to a news release from the state Attorney General's office.