All of Aiken County is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 2 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Columbia.
A severe thunderstorm warning expired at 10:30 p.m. for north central Aiken County, eastern Edgefield County, southeastern Saluda County and northwestern Richland County.
Strong, erratic wind gusts and lightning are possible.
The National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms moving northeast with strong winds at 45 to 55 mph.
Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects.
These storms may intensify. Monitor NOAA Weather Radio, local radio and television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
A tornado watch remains in effect until midnight for central South Carolina, according to the National Weather Service.
"Thunderstorms can produce tornadoes suddenly, sometimes with little or no warning," according to the National Weather Service in Columbia. "Be alert for rapidly changing weather conditions and be ready to act quickly if severe weather is observed or a warning is issued."
A tornado watch is an alert issued by national weather forecasting agencies when weather conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms that are capable of producing tornadoes.
Aiken County is also included under a lake wind advisory until 7 am Sunday.
Winds will increase through the day and remain breezy tonight. Strongest gusts are expected with the passage of a cold front tonight.