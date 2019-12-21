Parts of South Carolina – including Aiken County – are going under a flash flood watch for the next few days.
The warning goes into effect Sunday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. and will last until Dec. 24 at 7 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Heavy rainfall is forecast during this time and may lead to flooding, especially in urban areas. This warning extends from portions of eastern Georgia throughout much of the Midlands. Some areas under watch include Bamberg, Edgefield and North Augusta.
Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding in areas that have already experienced rainfall recently or in places near rivers and creeks, according to the National Weather Service.
For more info, visit weather.gov.