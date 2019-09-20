Aiken County completed its 2018-2019 fiscal year in the black, and its performance financially was stronger when compared to the 2017-2018 fiscal year.
According to preliminary unaudited figures provided to County Council by Assistant County Administrator and Chief Financial Officer Lynn Strom, General Fund revenues exceeded General Fund expenditures by $2,563,942.
The amount for revenues was $66,340,430, and the amount for expenditures was $63,776,488.
The 2018-2019 fiscal year ended June 30.
The General Fund budget for both categories was $68,216,665.
“We actually finished much stronger than we did for the last fiscal year,” said County Council Chairman Gary Bunker. “And that was with certain revenues and expenditures that still hadn’t come in. Those revenues should drive the favorable performance a little higher. We won’t have the final numbers until December or January, when we receive the audit reports.”
In the preliminary financial report for the 2017-2018 fiscal year, General Fund revenues exceeded General Fund expenditures by only $14,120.
The figures at that point were $62,465,323 for revenues and $62,451,203 for expenditures.
The final amounts for 2017-2018 were $64,334,591 for revenues and $62,381,725 for expenditures. Revenues ended up exceeding expenditures by $1,952,866.
Discussing the 2018-2019 fiscal year financial results further, Bunker noted that the county was able to achieve a better financial performance even though it didn’t receive the revenues it had anticipated from the sale of the old Aiken County Government Complex on Richland Avenue.
The reasons why were because “we had things like the property taxes coming in stronger than they did in the prior fiscal year and doing better on our interest revenue,” Bunker said.
In addition, the revenue from building permits was higher.
It also helped that General Fund expenditures were less than what had been budgeted.
“Some of that was due to the number of vacancies that we still have in different departments, which is a problem” Bunker said. “That’s why we tried to get some of the salaries a little bit more competitive (in the 2019-2020 fiscal year budget).”
Another factor was fiscal conservatism on the part of county departments.
“There is sort of a stereotype that government agencies always spend up to their budget and do that at the very last minute (to use up the money),” Bunker said. “What is remarkable is when we look at expenditures by department, that really was not the case. There wasn’t a mad rush in the last month (of the fiscal year) to spend everything in the budget, which was nice.”
The General Fund provides money for the county’s day-to-day expenses.
The figures for 2018-2019 “point to very good financial management, both on the part of County Council and on the part of (the county’s) senior staff,” Bunker said.