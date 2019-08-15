A Jackson man is facing 24 charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor.
Grant Nicholas Reeder, 19, of Jackson, was charged with the following, according to jail records:
• Five counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, or attempt, victim 11 to 14 years of age;
• Five counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor;
• Five counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor;
• One count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor;
• One count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor;
• Two counts of unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18; and
• Five counts of criminal solicitation of a minor.
On July 4, 2018, deputies met with a complainant who said the 13-year-old female victim had been in an intimate relationship with Reeder, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
The report states the victim told authorities that she and Reeder had consensual intercourse on several occasions between July 4, 2018 and Aug. 4, 2018.
The complainant told deputies she was not aware of the relationship until she found two letters written by the victim that talked about her relationship with Reeder.
According to Sheriff's Office warrants, Reeder's actions took place between May 2018 and March 2019.
Investigators state Reeder engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor, solicited a minor for sex, produced multiple files of child pornography, distributed child pornography and distributed nude images with a minor, according to a news release by the South Carolina Attorney General's Office.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators and deputies with the Sheriff's Office made the arrest Wednesday. Reeder was being held at the Aiken County detention center as of Thursday.
Reeder's attorney, Andy Anderson, said Reeder was an intern at the Aiken County Solicitor's Office and was going to be attending The Citadel for his sophomore year of college. At Reeder's bond hearing Thursday, victim services said the victim and her family ordered no contact be made to the victim and asked that bond be denied for Reeder.
Anderson suggested to the judge that Reeder be placed on home detention so he could attend a local college while he addressed issues related to the case.
The judge asked victim services to ask the victim and her family whether they would prefer Reeder be issued a higher bond or a lower bond with home detention.
The victim and her family were not present at the hearing and did not respond to a phone call, victim services said.
The judge issued Reeder a $52,000 surety bond along with home detention that would allow him to travel with an approved schedule to a local college, church and to go to work.
Due to a conflict of interest from his past internship, Reeder's case will be handled by the Attorney General's Office, Aiken County Solicitor Strom Thurmond Jr. said.
Reeder has additional court dates set for Oct. 11 and Dec. 13.