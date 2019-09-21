On Saturday morning, the South Aiken High School parking lot was packed with students – an unusual sight for the weekend.
Students in the Aiken County Public School District were there to participate in Day of Caring.
"This is our fourth annual day of service to the community," said Merry Glenne Piccolino, communications director for Aiken County Public Schools. "For the last three years the community has come into the schools… this year, we decided that we were going to go out to the community and give back."
At South Aiken, students were hosting a car wash for first responders. Among the vehicles they cleaned were police cars and Aiken County Public Safety fire trucks.
"As soon as you pull into a space, about 12 kids are going to start washing your car," said King Laurence, interim superintendent for Aiken County Public Schools.
One of those kids was Lucca Appidsani, who attends Aiken Intermediate School. He said he wanted to wash the police cars to show "thanks for their work" in the community.
"I've washed some already," he said.
Julianne Boyle, Lucca's mom, said her kids were "learning a lot about safety" by being at the car wash.
"I was very proud of all the volunteering hands that showed up today," Boyle said. "We had to go out and get more sponges, and that's a good thing, right? It was a great Saturday morning to be a part of."
Mikayla Pollina, a fifth grader at East Aiken School of the Arts, said she was "excited" to be at Day of Caring on Saturday.
"I like washing the police cars," she said.
Day of Caring was held by the Aiken County Public School District in collaboration with United Way of Aiken County and Security Federal Bank. Last year, over 800 volunteers contributed more than 2,500 hours of service to throughout the school district on Day of Caring.
Service projects were held throughout the county in addition to the car wash at South Aiken.