The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a recent jewelry store robbery.
According to the Sheriff Office's website, the suspect posed as a customer at Floyd and Green Jewelers on Silver Bluff Road around 4:17 p.m. on June 29. He was shown several pieces of jewelry by an employee of the store.
The suspect then grabbed a tray of jewelry and fled the store toward neighboring businesses, the Sheriff's Office said.
The suspect, a Black male, was wearing a black stocking cap, a white T-shirt and dark blue jeans. He was last seen driving away from the store in a newer-model white Ford Explorer, according to the website.
Anyone with information is asked to contact ACSO at 803-648-6811 or provide info anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Tips leading to an arrest may result in an award of up to $1,000.