An elderly woman reported missing to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office Thursday evening has been found.
The Sheriff's Office had been in the area of Pheasant Run Drive near Banks Mill Road in Aiken looking for Sherry Poplin, a missing elderly woman with Alzheimer's.
Poplin's family reported she had last been seen in the house taking a nap around 2 p.m. and discovered she was missing around 3:41 p.m.
Around 7 p.m., the Sheriff's Office reported that Poplin had been located in the 1900 block of Banks Mill Road.