The death of a Trenton man early Thursday morning is under investigation by both the Aiken County Sheriff's Office and Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
Frank Grant, 61, was pronounced dead at 2:24 a.m. at Aiken Regional Medical Centers following what the Sheriff's Office described as a "physical altercation" at a home along Family Park Circle in Trenton.
Responding deputies found Grant unresponsive. Ables said the man was reportedly put in a chokehold until he fell unconscious.
An autopsy is scheduled, the coroner said, and the fight is being looked into. Deputies spoke with the homeowner and witnesses, according to the Sheriff's Office.