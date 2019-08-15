Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt announced Wednesday that he will seek re-election in 2020.
"I am proud of the work our agency has accomplished over the years and look forward to continuing to serve our community," Hunt said. "I am committed to making our Sheriff's Office the premier law enforcement agency in South Carolina. Over the next months I ask for your prayers, support and vote."
Hunt became the 18th sheriff of Aiken County in May 2003.
Hunt will run against current Salley Police Chief Jarrod Goldman for Aiken's sheriff position.