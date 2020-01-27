The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting following a police standoff Monday in Barnwell County that left one man dead.
Around 1:59 p.m., officers with Barnwell Police Department and SLED agents were at 306 Litchfield Street, Apartment 356 attempting to arrest a wanted fugitive, Aaron T. Brooker, from Allendale County for two counts of attempted murder, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office news release.
During the arrest attempt, shots were fired by Brooker at law enforcement who returned fire.
Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office and local agencies responded and secured the area.
SLED’s SWAT team arrived on scene where negotiators made efforts to contact Brooker inside the apartment, the release states.
After all attempts failed, around 3:55 p.m. a robot was sent into the residence, where Brooker was found dead in an upstairs bedroom of an apparent gunshot wound, according to the release. Brooker was pronounced dead at 5:40 p.m.
An autopsy will be performed and toxicology is pending. The case is being investigated by the Barnwell Coroner's Office and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.