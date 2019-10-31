candy giveaway
 Staff photo by Matthew Enfinger

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office welcomed trick-or-treaters of all ages to its headquarters Thursday afternoon for its 16th annual Halloween candy giveaway. 

From 3 to 5 p.m., flocks of children dressed in their favorite costumes received goody bags and took pictures with law enforcement officers. 

Angela Gunter said this was her first time bringing her family to the sheriff's office. 

Sgt. Stephen Shunn, left, with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office hold's Paul Cobb's, 3, trick-or-treat bucket as he is given a goodie bag. 

"I think it's awesome that they would take the time and reach out to the community like this," Gunter said. "Kids need to know that they can trust them." 

Sheriff Michael Hunt said this was the biggest turnout for the candy giveaway since it began when he was elected in 2003. 

Hunt said he not only looks forward to seeing families in costume, but also taking the opportunity to meet with the community. 

"We're glad to do it," Hunt said. "We're all about community policing. It's important to connect with the community and have a dialogue with them. This is just another way we can do it." 

Aiken County Sheriff's Office celebrates 16th annual Halloween candy giveaway

Matthew Enfinger is a general assignment reporter with the Aiken Standard. Follow him on Twitter: @matt_enfinger 

