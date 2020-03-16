Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt filed for re-election Monday afternoon at the Aiken County Government Center.
Hunt filed to run as a Republican in what would be his fifth term in office.
He became the 18th sheriff of Aiken County in May 2003.
"We work hard for this county, and I have worked hard for this county for a long time now," Hunt said. "I'm confident that the citizens will stand behind me and they should be confident that I will stand with them and I'll work hard like I always have."
Filing remains open until noon on March 30.