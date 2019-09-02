Hurricane Dorian crossed over the northern Bahamas early Monday as a catastrophic Category 5 hurricane. According to the latest projections by the National Hurricane Center, the storm is expected to reach South Carolina late Wednesday with wind speeds of 70 to 90 mph on the coast.
Hurricane Dorian is predicted to reach Aiken County Wednesday evening with high winds and rainfall accumulation expected at about an inch.
"We encourage all families to begin making reasonable storm preparations for possible impact Wednesday evening," reads a statement from the Aiken County school district. "As we continue to work alongside Emergency Management in monitoring the system, parent/guardians will be updated immediately should a decision be made that would impact school operations."
Aiken County schools will remain open on Tuesday as Hurricane Dorian is expected to arrive on South Carolina's coast Wednesday.
According to the Aiken County school district's website, emergency management officials are opening shelters for coastal evacuees along the more eastern counties of the state including Barnwell, Allendale, Colleton and Hampton counties.
There are currently no plans to open shelters in Aiken County at this time, according to the website.
Richmond County schools in Augusta has announced its schools are closed due to an established shelter agreement between Richmond County and Chatham County in Savannah.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered mandatory evacuations for the state's coastal counties on Sunday with evacuations beginning Monday afternoon.
Although Aiken County will not have shelters, some animal evacuees are being held in the SPCA Albrecht Center.
The center took in 17 dogs transported from Florida, Barbara Nelson, president/CEO of the SPCA Albrecht Center said.
SPCA workers headed to Charleston on Sunday morning to pick up animals from the Charleston Animal Society.
Fifteen of the 17 dogs will be available for adoption at the SPCA as soon as Tuesday, according to a SPCA Albrecht Center press release.
Nelson encourages those who are able to stop by the center, located 199 Willow Run Road, at 11 a.m. to adopt an evacuated dog so there will be room for more animals to be transported to the center.
Both the Aiken Equine Rescue and the Aiken Training Track will be opening stalls for horses, according to Facebook posts.
Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said emergency plans are in place to be implemented and Aiken County Emergency Management is monitoring the weather while remaining in contact with South Carolina Emergency Management.
For weather preparation information, visit the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's website, scemd.org.
Staff writer Lindsey Hodges contributed to this report.