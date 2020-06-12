Dr. Shawn Foster, chief officer of operations and student services for the Aiken County Public School District, has been named a finalist in Orangeburg County's search for a new schools superintendent.
Foster, who has served in his current position with the Aiken County district since 2015, was named a final candidate for the position earlier this month by the Board of Trustees of the Orangeburg County School District.
Foster also has served as a principal, vice principal and intervention specialist, among other roles, during his time in the public education system.
Foster declined to comment for this article through a spokesperson for the Aiken County Public School District.
In Foster's current position, he oversees 12 departments with budgets totaling over $220 million, according to his resume. His current annual salary with Aiken County is $135,000.
Foster is scheduled to appear in public forums at three schools in Orangeburg County on Monday as part of the district's selection process.
Dr. Valerie Williams, another contender for the position, will appear at public forums on Tuesday. Williams is the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction for public schools in Scotland County, North Carolina.
Dr. William T. Wright is listed as a third candidate for the superintendent position, according to the Orangeburg school district's website. Wright currently serves as the Hertford County public schools superintendent in North Carolina, a position he has held since 2015, according to his resume.
Wright is not scheduled to appear in a public forum, according to the website.
The Orangeburg County School District could make a decision on the new superintendent as early as next week, according to a news release.
The Orangeburg County School District is comprised of 32 schools and more than 12,000 students.