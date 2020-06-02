The Aiken County School Board held a special called meeting Tuesday night to generate public feedback for a review of the upcoming school year budget.
Though viewers tuned in online to watch the meeting's live stream, no members of the public attended the meeting in-person at the district's office on Brookhaven Drive.
"The public can always send an email or give us a call, or make a mention on Facebook or something like that," said King Laurence, superintendent of Aiken County schools. "There are always ways the public can share their thoughts on the budget.
"There's just not a lot in this that calls for increased discussion," he continued. "It really is … a bare-bones budget."
The budget, which has already had a first reading, includes no step increases for any employees or supplement amounts and no tax increases.
There has been no operating millage increase since the 2013-2014 school year, according to meeting documents.
The budget has been increased for salaries for the addition of new employees, such as new teachers and those working in the XSEL program.
The budget for employer health insurance premiums has been increased.
Some funding for elementary fine arts programs and new school resource officers has also been added.
The second and final reading for the budget will be held June 9.